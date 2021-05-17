On Saturday Northview senior Lauren Sackett threw for the first perfect game of her career, striking out 15 in the Lady Knights win over Clay City. The future Sycamore has 168 strikeouts this year, which is in the top 15 in the state.
Northview senior having big season for Lady Knights
Posted: May 17, 2021 10:56 PM
Related Content
- Sackett among state leaders in strikeouts this year
- Lauren Sackett verbals to Sycamores
- Braves, Sackett shut out West Vigo
- Lauren Sackett helps THS softbal beat West Vigo
- Northview Beats Clay City Behind Sackett's Perfect Game
- Bloomfield looking for first semi-state title in 22 years
- Ricky Brookins ready to be leader for Hoosiers
- Barr-Reeve ready to finish job at semi-state this year
- MBB: Ball State vs. Indiana State
- Sullivan armed for breakout year
Scroll for more content...