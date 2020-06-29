Swarens Claims Gatorade Player of the Year

The former Terre Haute South Brave and future Wisconsin Badger has been named the 2019-20 Indiana Gatorade Track & Field Athlete of the Year.
Terre Haute South Graduate Jason Swarens has added another trophy to his collection.
Posted: Jun 29, 2020 10:31 PM
Updated: Jun 29, 2020 10:48 PM
