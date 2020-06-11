SMWC Introduces new Men's Basketball coach



SAINT MARY OF THE WOODS, Ind. - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (SMWC) department of intercollegiate athletics announced that Enzley Mitchell IV, Ph.D. has been named the College's first head men's basketball coach. In addition, he will serve as an assistant professor.

"We are proud to welcome Dr. Enzley Mitchell IV to the Pomeroy family as the institution's first head men's basketball coach," stated Athletic Director Deanna Bradley.

"I am certain Coach Mitchell will be an inspiring coach for his players and a wonderful ambassador for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. His commitment and passion to the student-athletes, supports our objectives and our efforts to ensure student success in both athletics and academics," said Bradley. "We are pleased to welcome Coach Mitchell to our team of coaches," said President Dottie L. King, Ph.D.

"Men's basketball will provide further elevation of our athletics program and I look forward to the excitement that he and his team will bring to our student experience. Pomeroy Pride is growing at The Woods," King added.

"I'm honored and excited to join the team at SMWC," said Mitchell. "I thank God for opening the door and giving me the right opportunity to return to coaching basketball at the college level, along with the support of my wife and daughter. I'd also like to thank Dr. Dottie King, Deanna Bradley, and the search committee for their confidence in selecting me to serve as a head coach and professor at SMWC."

Brennan Randolph, vice president for enrollment management and institutional technology said, "We are very excited to add men's basketball to Pomeroy athletics which will account for the seventh new athletic team in seven years when the team takes the court in 2021. Enrollment has grown in recent years and the addition of athletic teams has been an important contributor to that growth. We are thrilled to welcome Coach Mitchell to The Woods and look forward to seeing this program develop under his leadership."

Coach Mitchell is eager to start recruiting and find prospective student-athletes to fit the program, "I'm looking forward to recruiting young men who want to earn a degree from SMWC and build a foundation for our team."

Most recently, Mitchell served as the assistant professor of sport management and kinesiology department chair at Bethel University. He also is the owner and operator of Prep Search helping high school student-athletes and their families conserve resources throughout the college recruiting process. Mitchell earned his Ph.D. in sports administration from Concordia University-Chicago. He holds a master's degree in recreation and sport management from Indiana State University and a B.A. in business administration from Spring Arbor University.

At Spring Arbor University, he was a four-year letterman on the men's basketball team. He helped lead the team to a WHAC Championship Runner-up finish while earning first-team All-Conference, first-team All-Defensive Player and Defensive Player of the Year. In his senior season, he averaged 18.8 points per game, 11 rebounds per game, and 4 blocks per game. Upon graduation, he went on playing professionally for the Cardiff Clippers, in Cardiff, Wales, UK, and a member of the English Premier League. He averaged 23 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks. He then played a season in the World Basketball Pro League averaging 11 points, 8 rebounds, and three blocks.

In 2008, Mitchell was appointed the director of athletics and head coach of the men's basketball team at Northern New Mexico University. In 2010, went became the director of athletics and men's head basketball coach of Illinois Institute of Technology where he initiated and completed the transition of the program from NAIA to NCAA Division III. In 2016, he became the varsity coach for boys' varsity basketball at Providence Cristo Rey High School in Indianapolis. Prior to his time at Northern New Mexico University, Coach Mitchell had assistant coaching stints at Earlham College, Wilberforce University, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, and Milikin University.

Enzley was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and now resides in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is married and has one daughter