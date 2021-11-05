SMWC Introduces Their Sprint Football Head Coach

Ty Knott has been named as the first Head Coach for Saint Mary of the Woods Sprint Football Team.
The Pomeroys found their man for their football team.
Posted: Nov 5, 2021 12:06 AM
