Ryan Lieberman returns from broken back and wrist to win golf tourney

On Thursday Terre Haute South senior Ryan Lieberman won the Terre Haute Junior City Boys Golf Tourney. Its the first event he's won since suffering a broken back and wrist in a farming accident eight months ago.
TH South Brave won the Terre Haute Junior City Golf Tourney
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 10:46 PM
