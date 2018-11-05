Ryan Boyle receives national honor

Indiana State quarterback Ryan Boyle has been named the STATS FCS National Offensive Player of the Week. The Sycamore accounted for a school-single game record 7 touchdowns in a triple overtime win Saturday against South Dakota.
