Ryan Boyle out for the remainder of the season

For the second year in a row the Indiana State football team is dealing with major injuries. The Sycamores loss quarterback Ryan Boyle for the season. He suffered an ACL injury in the first quarter of the teams win Saturday against Eastern Illinois. Boyle was the Missouri Valley Conference preseason selection at QB.
