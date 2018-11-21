Ryan Boyle named MVFC Newcomer of the Year

Indiana State quarterback Ryan Boyle earned the Valley’s Newcomer of the Year award. Its the first time since 2001 (Julian Reese, QB) that the Sycamores have had a Newcomer of the Year.

Boyle, a redshirt junior, put together a masterful season under center for the Sycamores. After making his first start in week three against Eastern Illinois, Boyle went on to lead the Sycamore for the remainder of the season. He finished with 1,627 yards, 12 passing touchdowns and a 62.4 completion percent to lead the MVFC. A dual-threat option, Boyle was second on the team with 610 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

The Urbandale, Iowa native truly made his mark for the Sycamores in a triple overtime victory against South Dakota where he accounted for a program record seven touchdowns (five passing, two rushing). He went on to score 13 total touchdowns down the stretch, leading the Sycamores to five-straight wins to close out the regular season.