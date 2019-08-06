Ryan Boyle looking comfortable in Sycamore system

A big key to the Indiana State football teams five-game winning streak to end last season was the play of quarterback Ryan Boyle. The transfer from Iowa took awhile to settle in, but now heading into year two with the Sycamores is comfortable leading the teams offense.
