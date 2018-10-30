Ryan Boyle giving ISU stability at QB

Since taking over as the starter in week three Ryan Boyle has provided Indiana State a spark at quarterback. The Iowa transfer has thrown for 1,199 yards and five touchdowns and just one interception.
