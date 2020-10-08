Running through pain

Imagine running cross country and not being able to feel you legs. That's what happens every time West Vigo's Maci Easton competes for the Lady Vikings. She has Exertion Compartment Syndrome. During each race, about a mile or mile and a half end her legs go numb and she can't feel them. To her credit she has never given up and finished every race this season.
West Vigo cross country runner Maci Easton has Exertion Compartment Syndrome
Posted: Oct 8, 2020 6:33 PM
