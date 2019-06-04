Indiana State senior Clay Dungan was taken in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball Draft today by the Kansas City Royals. Dungan this season led the Sycamores in hits, homers, triples and runs. He was second on the team in batting average and RBI.
Related Content
- Royals draft Clay Dungan
- Bloomfield handles Clay City
- Clay City @ Monrovia
- Carsen Edwards declares for Draft
- Linton girls beat Clay City
- West Vigo beats Clay City
- Shakamak softball beats Clay City
- Danny Etling drafted by New England
- Linton teen announces Colts NFL Draft pick
- Clay City girls basketball cruises past Eminence
Scroll for more content...