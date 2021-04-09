Rothrock dominate in Roncalli win at Lady Braves Bash

Roncalli beat Edgewood 7-2 at the Lady Braves Softball Bash. Roncalli pitcher Keagan Rothrock came in relief and didn't disappoint. The University of Florida commit, who's ranked the top sophomore in the nation struck out 11 of the 12 batters she faced.
Star pitcher struck out 11 of 12 batters she faced
Posted: Apr 9, 2021 11:43 PM
