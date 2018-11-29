Clear

Rose-Hulman women win Crosstown Classic

Lady Engineers beat SMWC

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 11:48 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Rose-Hulman women's basketball team Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 91-55 in the Crosstown Classic. The win is the Lady Engineers seventh straight over the SMWC.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Slick Spots Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose-Hulman women

Image

Casey-Westfield hoops

Image

THS Basketball

Image

Hey Kevin 11-28

Image

The Startup Ladies hold their monthly meeting

Image

Sycamores Can food drive

Image

Wabash Valley mayor throws his hat in for a third term

Image

The rising cost of insulin

Image

Changes happening at The Meadows

Image

The family that came before Indiana was founded

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art