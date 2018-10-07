Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rose-Hulman wins on homecoming

The Rose-Hulman defense took a commanding lead late on a 45-yard pick six by Mitchell Kelley.

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 12:20 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a happy homecoming for Rose-Hulman as the Fightin' Engineers defeated Bluffton 23-14 in front of a big crowd on Saturday.

The Rose-Hulman defense took a commanding lead late on a 45-yard pick six by Mitchell Kelley. The interception put the Engineers up 23-14 with just more than two minutes left on the clock.

The defense would later shut down a comeback chance with another interception in the endzone. In total, the Engineer defensive backs picked off Bluffton five times in the contest.

Garrett Wight led the offensive attack at running back for Rose-Hulman. The junior rushed for 116 yards and two touchdown, including a third quarter run that gave the Engineers a 16-14 advantage. 

Rose-Hulman takes a week off before returning home for a 1:30 p.m. contest against Anderson on Saturday, October 20.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny and hot Monday, cooler air on the way later this week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Northview boys, South girls win sectional

Image

South falls in semi-state

Image

Rivet knocks off Shoals.

Image

North girls fall to BHSS

Image

Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero