Tuesday Rose-Hulman honored their longtime tennis coach Dan Hopkins. The school held Coach Hopkins appreciation night for their match against Principia. The Engineers won the match 6-3. It was Coach Hopkins last home match, after 31 years at Rose-Hulman.
Related Content
- Rose-Hulman tennis wins on Coach Hopkins appreciation night
- Rose-Hulman wins on homecoming
- Rose-Hulman ends with win
- Rose-Hulman beats Franklin
- Rose-Hulman opens practice
- Indiana State wins exhibition against Rose-Hulman
- Rose-Hulman women win Crosstown Classic
- Rose-Hulman men beat Manchester
- Rose-Hulman continues hot streak
- Rose-Hulman drops home opener
Scroll for more content...