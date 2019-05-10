The Rose-Hulman baseball team opened the HCAC Tourney Friday with a 6-4 win over Defiance.
Related Content
- Rose-Hulman opens HCAC Baseball Tourney with a win
- Rose-Hulman men fall in HCAC final
- Rose women win HCAC, advance to playoffs
- Rose-Hulman opens practice
- Rose-Hulman baseball beats Franklin
- Rose-Hulman drops home opener
- Rose-Hulman wins on homecoming
- Rose-Hulman ends with win
- Rose-Hulman beats Franklin
- Rose-Hulman women beat Franklin to clinch share of HCAC Title
Scroll for more content...