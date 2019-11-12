The Rose-Hulman men's basketball team opened the season with a 98-90 win over Oakland City.
Related Content
- Rose-Hulman men's basketball opens season with a win
- Rose-Hulman opens practice
- Rose-Hulman men beat Manchester
- Rose-Hulman drops home opener
- Rose-Hulman wins on homecoming
- Rose-Hulman ends with win
- Rose-Hulman beats Franklin
- Rose-Hulman men and women sweep Defiance
- Rose-Hulman men fall in HCAC final
- Indiana State wins exhibition against Rose-Hulman
Scroll for more content...