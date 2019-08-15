Rose-Hulman football starts practice on new turf field

The Rose-Hulman football team held their first practice of the 2019 season. The Engineers are coming off a 5-5 season. It was an exciting first practice for the Engineer who practiced on their new synethic turf field for the very first time.
