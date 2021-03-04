The Rose-Hulman football team will have a different season this year. After having their fall schedule postponed due to Covid-19, the Engineers will be playing this spring. They open their seven-game HCAC schedule this Saturday at home versus Defiance. Rose was picked to finish second in the conference and believes they can contend for a HCAC title.
Engineers one of the top teams in the HCAC
Posted: Mar 4, 2021 9:39 PM
Related Content
- Rose-Hulman football ready to kickoff season this Saturday
- Rose-Hulman beats Franklin
- Rose-Hulman opens practice
- Rose-Hulman beats Bluffton
- Rose-Hulman pulls Saturday sweep over Transy
- #2 Mount Union vs. Rose-Hulman Football
- College Football: Rose-Hulman vs. Franklin
- Rose-Hulman men win season opener
- Rose-Hulman women drop season opener
- Rose-Hulman men beat Manchester
Scroll for more content...