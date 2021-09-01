Rose-Hulman football ready to continue winning ways

The Rose-Hulman football team kicks off their season Saturday at home versus Wabash. The Engineers were picked to finish third in the HCAC. This season will be going for their 17th straight winning season.
Engineers looking for 17th straight winning season
Posted: Sep 1, 2021 6:37 PM
