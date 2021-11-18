Rose-Hulman football ready for playoff run

The Rose-Hulman football team opens their Division three playoffs on Saturday at DePauw. The Engineers will be trying to win the programs very first playoff game.
Engineers face DePauw
Posted: Nov 18, 2021 11:11 PM
