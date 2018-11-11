TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman football capped off its season with a win over Earlham. The Engineers defeated the Quakers 70-6.
Rose-Hulman finishes the season with a 5-5 record.
Click on the video to see Sports 10's highlights from Rose-Hulman senior day.
Related Content
- Rose-Hulman ends with win
- Rose-Hulman wins on homecoming
- Rose-Hulman beats Franklin
- Rose-Hulman opens practice
- Indiana State wins exhibition against Rose-Hulman
- Rose-Hulman men beat Manchester
- Rose-Hulman continues hot streak
- Rose-Hulman drops home opener
- Rose-Hulman men and women sweep Defiance
- Rose-Hulman women stay perfect at home
Scroll for more content...