Rose-Hulman beats Mount St. Joseph 58-21 to claim the HCAC Championship and clinch a spot in the D-III Playoffs.
Rose-Hulman runs the table in conference play to advance to the Division III Playoffs.
Posted: Nov 13, 2021 11:48 PM
Related Content
- Rose Claims Their First HCAC Championship Since 2016
- Rose-Hulman men fall in HCAC final
- Rose women win HCAC, advance to playoffs
- Rose-Hulman opens HCAC Baseball Tourney with a win
- Franklin downs Rose-Hulman with HCAC title walk-off
- McGee wins HCAC Player of the Week
- HCAC Announces return to play plan
- Rose-Hulman women beat Franklin to clinch share of HCAC Title
- Rose-Hulman beats Franklin
- Rose-Hulman opens practice
Scroll for more content...