Rose, Burgess and Shafford bought into team concept to help Linton win

The Linton girls basketball team has turned into one of the dominant groups in the state this year led by seniors Haley Rose, Aubrey Burgess and Vanessa Shafford. Head coach Jared Rehmel says the three early in their high school careers bought into the team concept over individual success and that paved the way for their tremendous run.
Three Lady Miner stars all 1,000 point scorers
Posted: Feb 23, 2021 11:53 PM
