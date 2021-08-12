Rontrez Morgan ready for bigger role in Sycamore offense

Everyone knows Dante Hendrix is the top wide out in the Sycamore offense, but ISU has several other threats at the position including senior Rontrez Morgan. The ISU coaching staff has said Morgan has had a solid preseason camp and has a chance to be a big part of the ISU offense. In 2019 he caught 12 passes, for 157 yards and a touchdown.
ISU WR has chance to shine
Posted: Aug 12, 2021 6:43 PM
