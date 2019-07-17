Robinson hosting American Junior Golf Association tourney

This Wednesday through Friday some of the top young goflers in the world are playing in the Wabash Valley. Quail Creek Country Club in Robinson is hosting an American Junior Golf Association tourney. Close to 90 of the top 12-15 year old boys and girls players are taking part in the event.
