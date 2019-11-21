Robinson boys basketball looking to bounce back this season

The 2018-2019 high school boys basketball season didn't go how Robinon wanted. The Maroons loss several close games, finishing 10-21. Robinson believes they can bounce back this year with veterans Brayden Childress, Kade Lassen and Jeffrey Goble, along with a solid group of young players.
