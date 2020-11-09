Robinson basketball will not be playing this winter

The Robinson School Corporation announced Tuesday they will not be playing basketball this winter due to the sport being listed as High Risk because of Covid-19. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Health said basketball would move to the spring this season because of the Cornavirus. The Illinois High School Assocation defied the Governor and IDPH and say they were moving on with the season as scheduled and it would be up to each school if they wanted to play.

Robinson said they weren't playing because of health department guidelines and legal ramifications.