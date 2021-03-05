Wood Memorial wins a low scoring contest 31-20.
Patriots looked to move on to the Sectional Championship Game but first they had to play host Wood Memorial.
Posted: Mar 5, 2021 11:56 PM
Related Content
- Rivet throttles ranked Wood Memorial
- Rivet's Season Comes to an end at Wood Memorial
- Vincennes Rivet falls to Memorial
- Vincennes Rivet falls at Evansville Memorial
- Barr-Reeve beats Wood Memorial
- Vincennes Rivet girls stay perfect on season
- Vincennes Rivet upsets Bloomfield
- Vincennes Rivet beats Shoals
- Bloomfield Takes Down Rivet
- Shoals pounds Vincennes Rivet
Scroll for more content...