Rivet wins regional title, advances to semi-state

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes Rivet girls basketball defeated Lanesville in the regional semifinal and Tecumseh in the finals to claim another regional championship.
The Patriots return to semi-state for the second consecutive year. They'll travel to Jasper on Saturday, February 16 at 4 p.m. ET to face University for a spot in the state finals.
