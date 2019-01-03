Clear

Hot start lifts Rivet over Linton

Vincennes Rivet used an 18-2 first quarter to defeat Linton 54-49.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 11:40 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes Rivet used an 18-2 first quarter to defeat Linton 54-49.

Click on the video to see Sports 10's highlights from the game.

