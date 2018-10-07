Rivet shuts out Shoals for title

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - After two consecutive years losing to South Knox in the boys soccer sectional, Vincennes Rivet is back on top. The Patriots defeated Shoals 4-0 at North Knox to claim the program's first sectional crown since 2014.
