VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes Rivet girls basketball won its tournament Saturday, 37-36 over Whiteland. Caroline Herman hit a go-ahead free throw to seal the win in the final seconds.
Related Content
- Rivet girls win tourney in dramatic fashion
- Rivet girls win 10th straight
- All-Star game ends in dramatic fashion
- Vincennes Rivet girls win on the road
- Vincennes Rivet girls win another sectional title
- Vincennes Rivet girls beat LCC
- Paris wins LIC girls tourney title
- Newton wins LIC girls tourney consolation title
- Northview wins WIC Girls Golf Tourney
- North Vermillion girls win Banks tourney
Scroll for more content...