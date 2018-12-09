Rivet coach Marshall picks up 400th win

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes Rivet girls' basketball coach Rick Marshall earned his 400th career victory Saturday when his Patriots defeated North Knox, 55-43.
Marshall, who previously coached at North Knox, becomes just the 18th coach in IHSAA girls basketball history to reach the milestone.
