Rivet advances to state finals

JASPER, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes Rivet girls basketball punched a return ticket to the state finals with a 61-50 semi-state win over University on Saturday.
The Patriots will face Marquette Catholic in a rematch of 2018's class A state championship.
