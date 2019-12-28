Owen Valley eliminates Riverton Parke behind a big fourth quarter push 58-47.
The Patriots move on to the Consolation Championship game.
Related Content
- Riverton Parke vs. Owen Valley
- Northview tops Riverton Parke
- Riverton Parke vs Cloverdale
- Robinson beats Owen Valley
- Owen Valley upsets Edgewood
- Shakamak vs Owen Valley
- Riverton Parke swats Turkey Run
- Seeger takes down Riverton Parke
- Paris volleyball beats Riverton Parke
- GBB: Covington vs. Riverton Parke
Scroll for more content...