Riverton Parke beats North Vermillion at Banks of Wabash

Riverton Parke beat North Vermillion 43-36 in the first semifinal at the girls Banks of the Wabash.
RP wins their semifinal game
Posted: Nov 11, 2021 11:39 PM
