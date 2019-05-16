The Riverton Parke baseball team is 16-6 on the season and ranked sixth in the latest 1A poll. The Panthers will be trying to win their first sectional this year since 2009.
Related Content
- Riverton Parke baseball enjoying successful season
- Riverton Parke baseball beats Parke Heritage
- Riverton Parke baseball hot entering state tourney
- Riverton Parke swats Turkey Run
- Seeger takes down Riverton Parke
- Virostko leads Riverton Parke to Banks win
- West Vigo beats Riverton Parke at Classic
- West Vigo boys win at Riverton Parke
- Riverton Parke baseball beats TH North for first time in 10 years
- Riverton Parke takes 3rd at Banks of the Wabash
Scroll for more content...