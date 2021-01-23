Riverton Parke takes down North Central 62-59.
Panthers pick up their first win since December over the Thunderbirds.
Posted: Jan 23, 2021 6:55 AM
Related Content
- Riverton Parke Holds on to Beat North Central
- Paris volleyball beats Riverton Parke
- Riverton Parke baseball beats Parke Heritage
- Northview tops Riverton Parke
- Riverton Parke vs Cloverdale
- West Vigo beats Riverton Parke at Classic
- Riverton Parke has a Monster Night Against North Central
- TH North volleyball knocks off Riverton Parke
- Riverton Parke swats Turkey Run
- Seeger takes down Riverton Parke
Scroll for more content...