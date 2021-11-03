Riverton Parke Football Seeking First Sectional Championship Since 2005

After shocking the state and upsetting Covington in the Sectional Semifinals, Riverton Parke now turns their attention to WRC Rival Parke Heritage. The Panthers say they're ready to shock the state for the second week in a row.
Panthers will be hosting cross county rival Parke Heritage Friday night.
Posted: Nov 3, 2021 6:44 PM
