Former Terre Haute North star Ricky Brookins will be continuing his football career. The former Terre Haute North star signed to play Arena Football for the Virginia Destroyers in the National Gridiron Leauge. Brookins wrapped up a four-year career in 2018.
Related Content
- Ricky Brookins to play Arena Football
- Ricky Brookins nominated for prestigious award
- Ricky Brookins named Wuerffel Award nominee
- Ricky Brookins invited to workout for Colts
- Ricky Brookins ready to be leader for Hoosiers
- Ricky Brookins ready for senior day at IU
- Brookins back for senior campaign
- ISU-IU to play in football in 2025 and 2027
- Woman gets a college football scholarship to play defense on men's team
- Miners playing for Jaden Chambers
Scroll for more content...