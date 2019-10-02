Clear

Ricky Brookins to play Arena Football

Former THN star signs with Virginia Destroyers

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 11:04 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Former Terre Haute North star Ricky Brookins will be continuing his football career. The former Terre Haute North star signed to play Arena Football for the Virginia Destroyers in the National Gridiron Leauge. Brookins wrapped up a four-year career in 2018.

