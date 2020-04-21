As a basketball player at Sullivan High School and Indiana State University Rhagen Smith always had the spotlight on her. Her hoops career may be over now, but the spotlight is still shining on her. The Wabash Valley native is a nurse in the ICU at Union Hospital in Terre Haute. Smith has been on the frontlines dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic.
Related Content
- Rhagen Smith goes from shining on the hardwood to the hospital
- Edington overcomes hearing loss to excel for THN on hardwood
- Moore shines in Cloverdale win
- Shane Garner shining for Sullivan
- Korbin Allen shining for Northview
- Jordan Barnes shining for Indiana State
- Vincennes defeats Olney Central, Wallace shines
- Reeva Hammelman shining after ACL injury
- Craig Porter shining for Terre Haute South
- Katherine Sarver shines at AAU Junior Nationals
Scroll for more content...