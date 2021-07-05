The Rex are 1-4 to start the second half of the Prospect League Season.
Pitching woes have plagued the Rex to this point.
Posted: Jul 5, 2021 6:42 PM
Related Content
- Rex off to a Slow Start to the Second Half of the Season
- TH Rex win 20th game of season
- TH Rex season delayed until July
- 2020 Terre Haute Rex season canceled
- Wampler comfortable leading Rex
- TH Rex beat Chillicothe
- Hannibal beats TH Rex
- Rex celebrate title win
- TH Rex beat Lafayette
- TH Rex beat Danville
Scroll for more content...