Rex make history with 10th win in a row

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Rex set a new Prospect League and franchise record Friday night during a doubleheader sweep of the Danville Dans. Terre Haute won 5-4 in the first game and then 2-1 in the second game to win its 9th and 10th consecutive contests.

Ten straight wins is a new league record, surpassing a mark set in 2015, when the Rex won nine in a row on their way to a Prospect League championship.

Click on the video to see Sports 10's coverage from the record-setting night, including exclusive video highlights and interviews from game two at Bob Warn Field.