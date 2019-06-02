TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Rex defeated Cape Sunday on a walk-off single from Mitchell Garrity.
Click on the video to see Sports 10's highlights from the contest.
Related Content
- Rex beat Catfish on walk-off
- TH Rex beat Chillicothe
- Hannibal beats TH Rex
- Rex walk off over Danville
- Terre Haute Rex beat Danville
- Rex win on another walk off
- Rex rally late to beat Hoots
- Lafayette rallies to beat Terre Haute Rex
- Terre Haute Rex rally to beat Springfield
- Wampler comfortable leading Rex
Scroll for more content...