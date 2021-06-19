The Terre Haute Rex beat the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4-3.
Terre Haute Rex get back to their winning ways against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.
Posted: Jun 19, 2021 11:53 PM
Related Content
- Rex Snap Their Losing Streak
- TH South snaps losing streak
- Indiana State Snaps Two Game Losing Streak
- North Knox Snaps Their Losing Streak
- Plainfield snaps Northview's Winning Streak
- The secret behind the Rex winning streak
- Sullivan baseball snaps Shakamak winning streak
- Loogootee volleyball snaps North Knox winning streak
- North Knox volleyball snaps Linton's winning streak
- Anderson snaps Rose-Hulman winning streak
Scroll for more content...