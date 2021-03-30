Rehmel named IBCA Coach of the Year

Jared Rehmel wins the IBCA Coach of the Year for District Three.
After another incredible season, Linton Head Coach Jared Rehmel is recognized as one of the best coaches in the state.
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 9:25 PM
