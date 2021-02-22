The Parke Heritage boys basketball team is playing their best ball of the season. The 2A, fifth-ranked Wolves have won 14 of their last 15. Last season Parke Heritage won their first sectional title in program history and this postseason they are looking to make more history.
Wolves have won 14 of their last 15.
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 6:38 PM
Related Content
- Red hot Parke Heritage boys ready to make noise in state tourney
- Parke Heritage basketball red hot
- Sycamore baseball ready to make some noise in NCAA Tourney
- Riverton Parke baseball hot entering state tourney
- Parke Heritage ready for Attica
- 7th ranked Parke Heritage opens state tourney with win
- Chemistry key in Parke Heritage state tourney run
- Casey-Westfield ready for LIC boys tourney
- Parke Heritage ready for inaugural football season
- North Vermillion-Parke Heritage ready for rematch
Scroll for more content...