Red Hill picked up a LIC road win 16-14 at Marshall.
Salukis pick up their second win of the season
Posted: Oct 8, 2021 11:52 PM
Related Content
- Marshall wins at Red Hill
- Red Hill wins at Marshall
- Marshall wins at Olney
- Paris wins key conference game over Red Hill
- Robinson volleyball wins at Marshall
- Paris girls win at Marshall
- Marshall wins thriller over Paris
- Marshall girls win at Olney
- Red Hill falls in Illinois football quarterfinals
- Flora beats Red Hill at LIC Tourney
Scroll for more content...